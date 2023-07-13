SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – Last week, Raylene Jessup made a shocking discovery outside her business.

She owns Selma Cotton Mill, which is an antique shop and animal rescue in Johnston County.

The shop’s surveillance video caught two women, one of them in the driver seat of a vehicle, dropping off a small box at the front of the store last Wednesday evening.

“They initially put them on the ground right here. Which if they would have left there, we might would have seen them earlier,” Jessup said.

She said she noticed in that same video that a woman walked back and put the box inside a wooden shelter.

Nearly a day later, Jessup said a new employee discovered the box and the horror inside.

“It was gruesome. If you can imagine four newborns. The heat index that day was 105 degrees,” Jessup stated.

She said there were four dead kittens found inside the box.

Because the circumstances surrounding this are unclear, CBS 17 decided to blur the two people in the video.

Johnston County Animal Services told us they are in the beginning stages of its investigation. They also said they want to talk to the women in the video.

“Because it’s like you’re crying but you’re furious at the same time. They did not have to die this way,” mentioned Jessup.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) says 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide each year.

In 2021, North Carolina animal shelters had the second-highest kill rate in the country.

Wake County lists several ways you can deal with stray and unwanted animals humanely. For instance, you can stop by animal shelters during business hours.

You can also take a picture and post them on sites like Triangle Lost Pets.

“In a dire situation I don’t know a single rescuer that’s going to turn you away, including me,” said Jessup.

As of Thursday, no charges have been filed.