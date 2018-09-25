Death of 2 teens found in Johnston County home ruled murder-suicide Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) - The Johnston County Sheriff's Office has ruled the death of two teens found by a parent inside an Angier home Monday evening as a murder-suicide.

A parent came home to the house on the 200 block of Clayton Road to find his child and another dead. Officials said Monday night that they weren't looking for any suspects, but did not confirm it was a murder-suicide until Tuesday morning.

The sheriff's office confirmed that both teens — a male and female — were 14 years old. The boy's father discovered the bodies inside his home.

CBS 17 spoke with neighbors Monday night who described what they saw.

"I was getting ready to leave. My mom had just got home," said 18-year-old neighbor Cheyanne DeRosa. She was home all afternoon, but didn't hear gunshots. "The neighbors just got home, and he walked up to his front porch and he kind of came back down and he was screaming and crying and the cops show up."

Officials couldn't say where the firearm came from.

Deputies said the adult made the call to 911 around 5:30 p.m.

"My middle (child) is 16. She's old enough to understand what's going on," said Stephanie Wirth. "She left. She's petrified. She's at a friend's house. My baby, she's in my bed. I had to cuddle her to bed. She's scared. What am I going to tell them? I don't know what happened. Speechless."

Due to the age of the teens, their names are not being released.