Deputies in standoff with suspect at hotel in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County deputies are staged at a hotel Friday night waiting for a wanted suspect to surrender to authorities, officials said.

The incident began between 5:30 and 6 p.m. at the Super 8 motel at the N.C. 42/Interstate 40 interchange, according to Johnston County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jeff Caldwell.

As of 9:15 p.m., the standoff was still underway at the hotel, which is southwest of Clayton.

People who are booked at the Super 8 said they were not being allowed into their rooms.

There are five ambulances parked at the scene along with fire engines.

Caldwell did not say what charges the suspect might face or if the suspect was armed.

More headlines from CBS17.com: