MCGEE CROSSROADS, N.C. (WNCN) — Johnston County deputies were investigating inside and around a home late Sunday night, but officials would not say what spurred the response.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office would only say there was an “active scene.”

As of 11 p.m., deputies were still outside a home in the 1100 block of South Pleasant Coates Road, which is southeast of McGee Crossroads between Interstate 40 and N.C. 50.

Crime scene tape was also up outside the house and across part of a red pickup truck parked in the driveway of the house which is near Mills Pond Road.

Deputies also had lights set up to help illuminate the scene of the investigation.

Photo by Harrison Grubb/CBS 17

Johnston County Capt. Jeff Caldwell told CBS 17 that information would be released about the incident on Monday morning.