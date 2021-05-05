Johnston County deputy shoots suspect during arrest, sheriff’s office says

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN)– A Johnston County deputy shot a suspect during an arrest Wednesday in Benson, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were helping the SBI, ATF and the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest around 11 a.m. when the shooting occurred.

During the arrest, the suspect was shot and suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

The SBI will conduct an investigation, which is a routine procedure.

Further information was not immediately available.

