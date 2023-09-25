PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County deputy fired his gun after a collision involving a chase suspect’s stolen car early Monday near Princeton, officials said.

The chase suspect is also still on the run — and deputies do not know the identity of the person.

The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. in a field near the 400 block of Fellowship Church Road, according to a news release from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

A chase involving a suspect in a stolen car came to an end in the field about two miles north of Princeton.

A squad car operated by a deputy was struck by the stolen car driven by the chase suspect, officials said.

“The sheriff’s deputy discharged his service weapon after being struck. No person(s) were hit as a result of the firearm being discharged,” Johnston County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell said in the news release.

The driver of the stolen car ran from the scene and has not been identified or charged, deputies said.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of an internal investigation, Caldwell said.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was initially involved in the chase with the stolen car suspect.