Detour planned for Johnston County widening project

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The N.C. 42 widening project east of Clayton will require a temporary detour affecting East School Road.

The road is scheduled to close May 3 at 8 a.m. This will allow North Carolina Department of Transportation contract crews to reconstruct the intersection for highway widening.

During the closure, drivers will use Neuse River Parkway off N.C. 42 to access East School Road, which is scheduled to reopen at N.C. 42 on May 24. Drivers should expect a longer commute during the closure and proceed cautiously through the work zone.

The 4.6 miles construction widening of N.C. 42 between Glen Laurel Road and Buffalo Road began in 2018, after the NCDOT awarded a $58.7 million contract. The overall project is expected to be completed and open to traffic by the fall of 2022.