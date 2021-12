CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 40 closed westbound lanes in Johnston County near Clayton for more than an hour Friday night, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 8:45 p.m. at N.C. 42, which is exit 312, southwest of Clayton, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

A detour was set up for westbound traffic until both lanes reopened around 9:55 p.m. There was no information from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol about the crash.