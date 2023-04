File – Tractor-trailer rigs are parked at a Petro truck stop in May (Photo by Joe Raedle/Newsmakers).

PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) — A dirt bike rider was killed after he collided with a tractor-trailer in Johnston County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said late Thursday night.

Trooper C.M. Wilson said the deadly collision happened on U.S. Highway 70 and the U.S. 70 Alternate of Princeton in Johnston County.

Trooper Wilson said the dirt bike rider was running from cops when he collided with the tractor-trailer.

CBS 17 has inquired about more details.