CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Clayton Police Department is working to learn the identity of a person police say fraudulently cashed a check.

Officers say the man cashed a $5,000 check at a Clayton area bank on July 27.

They provided the following photos of the suspect.

(Clayton Police Department)

(Clayton Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Detective Patrick Millar at 919-550-5341.