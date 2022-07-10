CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s been more than two weeks since the Supreme Court took away the federal right to abortion, and while the procedure remains legal in North Carolina, activists are still making their voices heard.

“It all started with the idea of just, I want to be able to give myself a voice and to give all these women a voice, especially younger women who can’t vote yet and use their voice that way,” Kendall London said.

London is one of the organizers of a “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally in Clayton on Sunday.

Marchers and activists chanted “my body, my choice” through the town in response to the Supreme Court’s recent decision on Roe V. Wade.

“If you’re going to make decisions for my body, why can’t I have my voice to speak back about that?” London said.

She says Sunday’s rally all started with people she met online while trying to get young people involved in activism. A similar rally was canceled on Saturday in Raleigh over safety concerns after organizers say Planned Parenthood received some sort of threat.

Organizers of the Clayton rally say they also had some safety concerns, but worked around them to make the rally possible.

“I was like, I want to do one here in Johnston County, in Clayton, because I didn’t see any being organized, and I know there’s a lot of people, especially the younger demographic, who support this,” London said.

Right now, abortion does remain legal in North Carolina, and organizers say they want to keep it that way.

“This is proof right here that if we team up, we can definitely get it done and we can definitely save it here and make sure that every woman has access to a safe abortion here in North Carolina,” said Emma Pawlak, another organizer.

With messages on signs and posters at the rally, organizers say the real message is that voting matters.

“Younger generations have to step up so that their voice can be heard, and older generations have to look and think, this is the future of America, how do we want to have this?” London said.