Dozens require rescuing from homes, cars as rain brings flooding to Selma

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Parts of Johnston County were hard hit by Thursday’s storms. Firefighters in Selma had to rescue dozens of people from homes and cars.

Cellphone video captured firefighters rescuing residents from the Redwood Apartments in Selma. The fire chief said in all 27 people needed help. The water rose quickly, catching many off-guard.

“I see water coming up more toward the doorstep now and I was like, ‘wow,'” Kevin Amador said.

He said it was hard to watch. It brought back painful memories from Hurricane Matthew when his family lost everything.

“Hurricane Matthew just flooded us all out. I thought it was going to happen again,” he said.

Fortunately, the floodwaters didn’t get into his home this time. Memories of Matthew are still fresh for Lakeisha Nicholson. She wasn’t taking any chances.

“We just decided to leave,” Nicholson said.

“I was panicking. I had no clue what to do. Just try to be safe,” said Xavier Nicholson, Nicholson’s 9-year-old son.

They packed up the car.

“We have food, we have clothes. Some of our stuff is kinda wet because when we left from here it was wet. The water was already almost to our knees,” Nicholson said.

Parts of Pecan Road and Dixie Drive were also flooded.

Ogletha Justice came home to find the mess.

“I don’t know if I can get out to go to work tomorrow. I don’t know how that’s going to work,” Justice said.

She said at least one driver had to be rescued from their SUV just down the road.