Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic set up in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN)– The Johnston County Health Department has set up a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the West Johnston High School.

The clinic is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. at West Johnston High School located at 5935 Raleigh Road in Benson while supplies last.

The clinic is for people in Groups 1 and 2 which includes health care workers, long-term care staff and adults over the age of 65.

The Health Department asks that you bring your ID with you to the event.

Registration is not required and vaccinations will be administered on a first come, first serve basis.

The Health Department said the Moderna vaccine will be administered at this event.

For more information, click here.