Driver plows truck into Clayton home, closing Main Street, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Main Street in Clayton was closed late Tuesday night after a driver crashed a pickup truck into a home, officials said.

The street is closed between Atkinson Street and Dailwill Drive after the incident that happened around 10:30 p.m., according to a news release from Clayton officials.

The people in the home and the person in the truck were able to get out, the news release said.

No one in the house was injured. But the driver of the truck was taken to a nearby hospital by Johnston County EMS.

In photos from the scene, the home sustained major damage.

No time was given for when Main Street might reopen.