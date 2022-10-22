ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened just before midnight Friday night.

At about 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to Wake County Line Road in Johnston County near Zebulon.

The driver was hurt in the crash, according to reports from Highway Patrol.

Highway Patrol did not confirm the details of the crash, including the driver’s age, what they crashed into and their condition.

