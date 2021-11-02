Driver who plowed into Benson home was going at least 2 times the speed limit, police say

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said that the driver who smashed into a home near Benson Monday night was traveling an “excessive speed” in the neighborhood and also hit several other things in the area, officials said.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m. at a single-story home along Hunterwood Place, according to Benson officials.

After the crash, there was a sign from Johnston County on the house marking the home as unsafe.

According to a wreck report from Benson police, the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was going 50 mph in the Willa Chase neighborhood where the speed limit is just 20 mph.

The driver “lost control and went through several yards, hit a mailbox, electric transformer, two cars, and then struck a house at 110 Hunterwood Place,” a Benson news release said.

The only person injured in the incident was the truck driver Wilbert Pinkney Coats III, 44, who lives along Hunterwood Place, according to a wreck report.

Coats was taken to WakeMed for treatment of injuries that officials said were not life-threatening.

“No arrests were made, though charges are pending against the driver,” a Benson news release said.