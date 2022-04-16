SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver whose license was already suspended for a DWI charge slammed head-on into a Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputy late Friday night, according to officials.

The wreck happened just after 11 p.m. along N.C. 210 just south of Cleveland Road, just west of Smithfield, according to C. M. Wilson, a trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the car who caused the wreck Friday night was cited for a DWI after the crash with the deputy, Wilson said. The same driver was just cited for a DWI on March 30 in Wake County, officials said.

Wilson said the driver, who was not identified, “has a lengthy history of alcohol-related incidents while driving.”

The wreck happened while the suspect was heading south along N.C. 210 in a silver Chevrolet Classic Malibu that was not registered, had no insurance and no valid tag, Wilson said.

The suspect drove left of center and clipped a red Ford Escape, according to Wilson.

The suspect driver then continued in the wrong lane another 66 feet and collided head-on with a lieutenant with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, troopers said.

Both cars had heavy front-end damage.

The deputy suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Johnston County. He was released early Saturday morning, Wilson said.

The suspect, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to WakeMed for evaluation.

While at the hospital, he was cited with DWI, careless and reckless driving and driving with his license revoked, Wilson said.

“He obviously has not learned his lesson at all,” Wilson said about the suspect.