Drivers race without spectators in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A court hearing is set for Thursday morning as the state of North Carolina pursues legal action against ACE Speedway in Alamance County.

It comes after the speedway opened up to crowds of thousands when they weren’t supposed to open up to more than 25 people under the state’s phase two.

A temporary restraining order was filed Wednesday afternoon by Dr. Mandy Cohen with NCDHHS against ACE Speedway.

Governor Roy Cooper on Monday ordered ACE Speedway to close and called the venue an imminent hazard.

Cooper and Cohen said in an order issued on Monday night that the speedway could reopen for customers if it presents a plan showing it will follow state guidelines.

ACE Speedway had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to tell the public that races and other upcoming events would be canceled until Monday, June 22.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the speedway has not notified the public of a closure.

Other speedways in the state have reopened but without spectators.

Hundreds of drivers raced this week at GALOT Motorsports Park in Johnston County.

Only the racers, their family members and employees are allowed to be there.

“It’s been tough. It’s been tough,” said track manager Dana Strickland. “Spring, everything, is gone.”

She said spring’s their biggest season and they’ve already lost three-quarters of a million dollars by closing and canceling events.

GALOT’s following local and state COVID-19 guidelines. Everybody has to fill out a COVID-19 waiver and gets a wrist band showing they’ve filled one out.

Workers are also providing hand sanitizer and promoting social distancing.

They’ve reopened for bracket races, which don’t typically have fans.

“I can see the urgency for people feeling like they need to do things,” said Strickland.

She said she doesn’t judge ACE Speedway in Alamance County for filling their stands last weekend, especially as thousands have gathered across the state for protests.

“I mean it’s a different issue, of course, they’re protesting peacefully I hope, but they are still side to side. I don’t care how you look at it, what the reasoning is, it’s still the same,” she said.

She said GALOT’s waiting to fully reopen partly because if they go against a government mandate, some insurance companies won’t cover accidents.

They also have racers and fans travel from all over, so they don’t want to put them in a bind if the state were to shut them down.

“I wanted to make sure things were in place so that couldn’t happen because I wouldn’t think that would be fair,” said Strickland.

The state argues protests are protected by the constitution and gathering at speedways doesn’t fall under that.

On ACE Speedway’s Facebook page Wednesday, they wrote:

“To all fans and competitors… Please stay tuned to our page for more updates as they become available. We are working diligently to prepare a statement. We will check back in with you all tomorrow as the situation continues to change. We can’t wait to see you all again here at The Famous 4/10s Mile.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help ACE Speedway with legal fees.

CBS 17 also reached out to the Wake County Speedway and Southern National Motorsports Park for this story, but we have not yet heard back.