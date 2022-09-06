RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Delays are expected next week on a stretch of road in Johnston County that is being upgraded, officials say.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said Tuesday that drivers headed east on part of U.S. Route 70 should expect delays starting Sept. 12 and ending a week later once traffic is shifted.

A contractor is upgrading nearly five miles of the roadway to interstate standards, converting intersections with two roads into interchanges with bridges, ramps and loops, DOT says.

The contractor will shift two eastbound lanes to a new pattern around a bridge that is being built at Wilson’s Mills Road. The shift is expected to wrap up by Sept. 19, when both eastbound lanes will open again in a new location slightly further south and a temporary traffic signal will be turned on.

Westbound traffic will not be affected.

The $58.8 million project is scheduled to be finished by Fall 2024.