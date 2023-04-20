Damage done by the dump truck in Johnston County. (Virgil Price/CBS 17)

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A dump truck driver fled the scene after the bed of their truck took down traffic signal lights and power poles at an intersection in Johnston County, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The NCSHP was called to the intersection of U.S. 70 Business and Swift Creek Road in reference to an incident involving the dump truck on Thursday.

Troopers said the bed of the truck was raised that caused it to hit the lights and poles.

Troopers also said seven vehicles were damaged but didn’t know how they were damaged.

The intersection will be shut down until 6 a.m. on Friday, NCSHP said.

CBS 17 is waiting to hear back from highway patrol investigators with more information.