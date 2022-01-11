Dunn police lieutenant arrested, charged with assaulting her wife

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — An off-duty Dunn police lieutenant was arrested on Sunday and charged with assaulting her wife, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday morning.

According to authorities, deputies responded at approximately 3:45 a.m. to the home of Holley Michelle Pendergraph, 35, of Smithfield, in reference to a domestic disturbance. Once at the scene, deputies found a 36-year-old woman who was suffering from injuries including bleeding, a cut near her nose and bruising on her face.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS workers.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pendergraph and her wife had been drinking in the Coats area of Harnett County before returning to their home where they got into a verbal and physical altercation.

Pendergraph was arrested and charged with simple assault. She is no longer in the custody of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

Dunn Interim Police Chief Clark White told CBS 17 that Pendergraph’s arrest is under review by the Office of Professional Standards and that he had no further comment on the matter.