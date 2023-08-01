SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Smithfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two persons of interest that were involved in a larceny from a Nike outlet store.

On Sunday, police said two suspects entered the Nike Factory Outlet Store at 1225 Outlet Center Drive in Smithfield. They placed various types of shoes and clothing into reusable bags they carried into the store.

The suspects were seen in surveillance photos walking out of the store without paying for the items. Police said they were last seen leaving the area in a gray passenger vehicle.

If you have any information concerning these individuals, please contact Officer LeCrone with the Smithfield Police Department at 919-934-2121, or you can remain anonymous and contact our tip line at 919-989-8835.