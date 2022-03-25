SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency crews are responding to a report of a plane crash Friday afternoon in Johnston County, the sheriff’s office said.

According to Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office, fire and EMS crews are responding to a plane crash report near Jethro Circle, that is in the Smithfield area.

The scene is off of Cleveland Road and only a few miles from Johnston Regional Airport.

A Smithfield Fire Department official said there were two people on the plane when it crashed and they were being treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries isn’t known at this time.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.