JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Johnston County gas station employee was fatally stabbed around 6 p.m. Friday.

Captain Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deadly stabbing after deputies pulled a person from the woods behind the Murphy Express along North Carolina Highway 42 at approximately 7 p.m.

A CBS 17 crew on scene said deputies were “alerted to a disturbance” after a K-9 officer located something in the woods behind the Murphy Express.

The CBS 17 crew also said they spoke to a woman that said her husband was inside the gas station when the employee, who has not yet been identified, was stabbed.

This is a developing story.