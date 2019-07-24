Employee shot during robbery at Johnston County KFC/Taco Bell

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting and armed robbery at a KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Benson that occurred Wednesday morning.

According to Capt. Caldwell with the sheriff’s office, around or after 2:30 a.m. a customer at the Scotchman gas station across the street from the restaurant heard a loud noise and told the clerk to get outside and see what was going on. Once outside, the customer and employee heard a car alarm going off and a person yelling for help. The clerk then called 911.

Deputies responded to the KFC/Taco Bell located at 12340 N.C. Highway 210 in Benson at approximately 2:55 a.m.

When they arrived on scene, deputies found an employee who had been shot in the leg. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation so far has shown that the employee was likely closing up the restaurant for the night and went to his car when he was approached by a man and forced to go back into the restaurant.

The employee’s cellphone was damaged and he was not able to call 911 and so he used his car’s key fob to turn the car alarm on in order to get attention, Caldwell said.

Authorities are classifying the crime as a robbery, although they’re not sure if, or how much, money may have been taken.

Investigators have seen some surveillance footage but not all of it.

Caldwell said that a Hardees in the area was also robbed not too long ago, along with other businesses in the area. There’s no confirmed connection between the robberies, but it’s possible they are connected and that’s under investigation.

The investigation into Wednesday morning’s robbery and shooting is ongoing.

