Ex-principal of Johnston County elementary school charged with sexually assaulting neighbor out on bond

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – The now-former principal of an elementary school in Johnston County is out on bond after being charged with sexually assaulting a neighbor.

Daniel Cole Yarborough, the former principal at Glendale-Kenly Elementary School, was arrested Wednesday at his home on River Knoll Drive near Clayton.

On May 22, deputies were called to the area of River Knoll Drive in response to a sexual assault.

An investigation led to Yarborough’s arrest.

He was suspended with pay from Glendale-Kenly Elementary immediately after the sheriff’s office notified the school system of his arrest. He later resigned, spokesperson Caitlin Furr said.

Yarborough is currently out of jail after bonding out.