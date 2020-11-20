Ex-SBI deputy director named acting head of Clayton police while chief is on administrative leave

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The former deputy director of the State Bureau of Investigation has been asked to take over the Clayton Police Department while the chief is on administrative leave.

C. Blair Myhand was placed on leave as of Monday night, town officials confirmed to CBS 17 earlier in the week.

On Friday, Greg Tart was named acting chief.

Tart, a life-long resident of Clayton, led more than 600 sworn and nonsworn employees during his time at the SBI.

“Greg Tart is an accomplished law enforcement professional and a Clayton native,” said Interim Town Manager JD Solomon. “We are pleased and excited about the leadership, experience, and community knowledge that he brings to our team.”

The reason behind Myhand being placed on paid administrative leave has not been made public.

On Wednesday, CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman spoke briefly to Myhand who referred her to his attorney, Edward Schenk.

In a statement to CBS 17, Schenk said he wasn’t “able to comment substantively” about the situation. Then, later in the evening, Schenk said Myhand served his written “Notice of Grievance and Objection to Administrative Suspension.”

“It is our hope that the public will not unfairly or prematurely read anything into the fact that he has been placed on administrative leave. Chief Myhand will soon be addressing the change in his status through the proper channels,” Schenk said.

Myhand was sworn in on May 15, 2017.

Before coming to Clayton, Myhand was a police captain in Apex, where he served for more than 11 years.