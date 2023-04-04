SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Johnston County school board member and former Smithfield police officer was in court a day after he was indicted on several charges.

CBS 17 obtained a copy of the indictment, which says Ronald Johnson tried to extort former Congressional candidate Devan Barbour.

During Johnson’s court appearance Tuesday, special prosecutor Boz Zellinger said that “he needed to share some information and met with this individual behind Clayton Fitness.”

The state said Johnson had an affair with a woman and used her to get information on the candidate.

“It felt, to that candidate, like it was blackmail, like it was extortion and that the conversation got somewhat heated,” Zellinger said.

Along with the felony extortion charge, Johnson also faces three counts of willfully failing to discharge duties, and a count of felony obstruction of justice.

The state claims Johnson took materials from his office after someone tipped him off about investigators seeking a search warrant, but Johnson shook his head, appearing to disagree with the statement.

CBS 17 attempted to contact Johnson’s attorney to get his response to these allegations, but he was out of the office.

CBS 17 also to reached out to DeVan Barbour, the candidate who is the alleged extortion victim, but has not yet heard back.

Johnson was given a $50,000 unsecured bond.