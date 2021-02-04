Exposed cables on major bridge over I-95 in Smithfield force 3-week closure

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A major road is closed in Smithfield due to pavement failure on an aging bridge over Interstate 95.

Traffic is expected to be impacted for at least three weeks while crews make repairs at Exit 95, Market Street Bridge (U.S.-70 Business), in Johnston County. This is near Johnston Community College.

A picture sent to CBS 17 shows part of the bridge exposed after asphalt wore away leaving a hole in the surface. Officials say it’s not safe for traffic to be driving over the bridge, so they have closed it until emergency road work is complete.

In the meantime, traffic will need to find an alternate route, such as Exit 97 (US-70 ALT), U.S.-70 Bypass, I-95, US-301 and Yelverton Grove Road.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the bridge is old and expected to be replaced in 2023.