Fatal crash closes I-40 east in Johnston County; detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A fatal traffic collision has closed Interstate 40 east near exit 312 Friday morning.

Around 9 a.m., a vehicle traveling westbound crossed into the eastbound lanes and struck a semi.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol officials said three tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle were involved.

Highway patrol confirmed one fatality.

(Jamiese Price/CBS 17)

A woman was killed and her teenage son was pinned inside the vehicle following the collision, according to a witness who spoke with CBS 17.

Another person was in the same vehicle. The condition of that person and the teen are unknown at this time.

Interstate 40 east is closed near exit 312 as crews work the scene. Heavy delays are on both sides of the interstate.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a detour is in place.

Eastbound motorists must take Exit 306 (US-70 Business East) to N.C.-42 West, to N.C.-50 South, to N.C.-210 East, in order to re-access I-40 East.

Westbound motorists are advised to take N.C.-210 West, to N.C.-50 North, to N.C.-42 East, to U.S.-70 East, in order to re-access I-40 West.

