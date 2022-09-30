CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died Friday in a single car crash in Johnston County.

Police said Morgan Justine Stough, 24, of Clayton ran off the road, striking a tree with her 2001 Chevy Malibu, causing heavy damage. The crash took place along Covered Bridge Road, near Brookhill Drive at approximately 4 p.m.

The crash came after 13 straight hours of rain had fallen in central NC on Friday, but Clayton police have said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It is not yet known if weather “may have played a role,” police said.

Stough was pronounced dead at the scene and no other passengers were in the car.