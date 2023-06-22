BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been arrested in the shooting death of his former stepfather.

Wesley Alexander Jones, 25, was arrested Thursday in Cumberland County and charged with murder in the killing of 69-year-old James Dwight Peacock of Benson.

Around 4:11 p.m. on Friday, Johnston County sheriff’s deputies were sent to 1621 N.C. 27 West in Benson in reference to a death investigation.

Peacock was found during a well-being check from a family friend who called 911. He had suffered a single gunshot wound inside his home, the sheriff’s office said.

Jones is being held in the Johnston County Jail without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.