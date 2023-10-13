SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A proposed greenway could connect two towns in Johnston County.

The greenway would connect to existing greenways in Smithfield and Benson, adding 15-to-17 miles of East Coast Greenway between the towns.

It would primarily follow US-301, starting from along the Neuse River in downtown Smithfield at the end of the Buffalo Creek Greenway, and ending near the Johnston County line outside of Benson town limits.

“The Smithfield to Benson East Coast Greenway is a critical missing link in the County’s greenway network and is the proposed corridor for gap segments of the East Coast Greenway and Mountains-to-Sea Trail,” Johnston County shared in a news release.

Johnston County is leading the project and partnering with the Town of Smithfield, the Town of Benson, NCDOT, NC State Parks and the East Coast Greenway Alliance.

The county is currently conducting a feasibility study to determine the preferred route, and is asking the community to weigh in.

They plan to look at potential routes along roadways and off-road corridors.

The study, called the Smithfield to Benson East Coast Greenway Feasibility Study, will also develop cost estimates and an implementation plan to construct the greenway.

County officials are asking the community to provide feedback in an online survey. You can access the survey by clicking here.

They said it will be available to the public through Friday, Nov. 10.

