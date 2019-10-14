First day back for Clayton High School’s principal

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – After more than two months of controversy, Clayton High School will welcome back its principal.

Bennett Jones was reassigned away from Clayton High School in August to an administrative role within the Johnston County School system.

Initially, no reason was provided.

Students at Clayton High School sharply criticized the move – holding rallies to “Bring Bennet back.”

Following the move, then Superintendent David Ross Renfrow announced his retirement.

Johnston County Schools Superintendent Jim Causby announced Bennett’s return Oct. 7.

Bennett posted a letter to Clayton High’s website Sunday acknowledging that emotions would run high Monday.

“I recognize that tomorrow will be emotion-filled for many of our students and staff members, and honestly, it will be for me as well,” Bennett wrote.