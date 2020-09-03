First responders honor Clayton firefighter transferred to UNC Hospital during COVID-19 battle

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the Clayton firefighters battling COVID-19 was honored on his transfer to UNC Hospital this week.

Doctors transferred Jason Dean from Johnston Health in Smithfield to UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill as he continues his fight against the deadly virus.

First responders lined the route to show their support for Dean and his family.

Seventeen Clayton Fire Department employees tested positive for COVID-19 and several were hospitalized due to the virus.

At last check, Dean, another firefighter, and another firefighter’s wife were still in the hospital fighting the coronavirus.

The Clayton Firefighters Association is collecting monetary donations, as well as goods, for the impacted families.

