SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crashed fuel tanker in Johnston County has closed N.C. 96 about two miles north of Selma Saturday, officials said.

The wreck was reported around 1 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Live Oak Church Road, according to Selma Fire officials and the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Fire officials said a fuel tanker flipped on N.C. 96. A photo from Selma fire officials showed two firefighters with a water hose soaking a truck on its side just off the road.

N.C. 96 was closed in both directions after the wreck and a detour was set up.

Photo from Selma Fire Department

Motorists must take Little Divine Road to N.C. 39. Make a right onto N.C. 39. Drivers should then continue on N.C. 39 for about 2 miles then, turn left onto old Moore Road — and then left back onto N.C. 96.

Officials said the road should reopen by 9 p.m.

There was no word about any injuries.