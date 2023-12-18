RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A flood warning is in effect for the Neuse River in Smithfield until Wednesday morning.

Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast for Johnston County, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The Smithfield Town Park and the Neuse Riverwalk at the U.S. 70 bridge are flooded, the service said.

Water has risen to near the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant. Flooding there can cut off the plant’s access to the reservoir, the weather service said.

At 9:30 a.m., the river was at 15.1 feet. At 15, minor flooding begins. At 18, moderate flooding begins. At 20 feet, major flooding begins.

There is also flooding in Edgecombe County that has caused traffic to be diverted at two areas.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said drivers should use N.C. 33, N.C.97, Battleboro Leggett Road, and White Oak Swamp Road to bypass the closure of White Oak Swamp Road near N.C. 33.

Water is also across the road at the creek bridge on Faith Baptist Church Road, near North Fountain Road.

Drivers should use Faith Baptist Church Road, Davistown Mercer Road, and Temperance Hall Road to bypass this closure.

Wayne County is also seeing flooding in two locations. Oberry Road is closed north of Mount Olive near Bowden Road. Big Daddy’s Road near Antioch Road, southwest of Eureka is also closed.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.