Flood warning in Smithfield as Neuse River overflows its banks

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — After heavy rains hit central North Carolina on Thursday, major flooding was underway from the Neuse River in Smithfield, the National Weather Service said.

A flood warning was issued as the river was cresting on Saturday and is forecast to drop below flood stage by late Sunday afternoon.

The weather service reported that at 1:15 p.m. Saturday the river was at 21.2 feet — well above flood stage which is set at 15 feet.

Forecasters said the river would continue to rise to near 21.3 feet on Saturday afternoon.

At 20 feet, which is considered major flood stage, the flooding cuts off the water treatment plant’s access to the reservoir, the weather service said.

Already the Smithfield town park and the Neuse Riverwalk at the U.S. 70 bridge are flooded. That flooding happened when the river reached 18 feet, the weather service said.

By late Sunday afternoon, the river is forecast to fall below flood stage, officials said.

