CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A flood warning has been issued in Johnston County on Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood warning comes after Tuesday’s storms that affected the Triangle and central North Carolina, leaving at least 128,000 without power state-wide. Over 68,000 customers were left without power as of Wednesday morning.

The flood warning was issued on Wednesday shortly before 5 a.m. for the Neuse River near Clayton, affecting Johnston County.

The flood warning is in effect from this morning until further notice, according to the National Weather Service. At nine feet, minor flooding begins and minor overflow occurs on both banks. Water is expected to reach the edge of the Neuse River Greenway Trail.

At 4:15 a.m., the stage was 8.4 feet. According to the National Weather Service, the river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 9.9 feet this afternoon.

If you encounter flooded roads while driving, turn around. Be cautious at night when it is difficult to recognize the dangers of flooding.