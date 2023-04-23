File photo of the Neuse River in Clayton. Photo from the National Weather Service.

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Sunday morning for the Neuse River near Smithfield in Johnston County.

It comes after central North Carolina saw heavy rain Saturday.

The warning was issued at 9:58 a.m. and lasts until Monday afternoon.

It said minor flooding could occur along the Neuse Riverwalk and could cause the water to approach the base of the holding tank at the water treatment plant.

Weather officials said people should use caution when hiking or walking near riverbanks, greenways or recreation areas near the river.

The NWS plans to release another statement Sunday night.

