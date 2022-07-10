CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning Sunday morning for the Neuse River near Clayton and Johnston County.

The warning was issued at 6:54 a.m. and goes until about midnight Sunday night.

Runoff from heavy rain over the past 24 hours has resulted in a paid rise on the river near Clayton, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 6:15 a.m., they report the stage was 8.5 feet, which could rise above the flood stage of 9 feet late Sunday morning to about 9.1 feet.

At that level, they say the river will reach the edge of the Neuse River Greenway trail.

At 10 feet, Upstream of the gage site, they say the Neuse River Greenway at Covered Bridge Road would begin to flood.

The National Weather Service predicts the level will fall back below the flood stage Sunday afternoon.

Officials urge people to use caution when walking near riverbanks. They say you should not let children play near flooded waterways.

The National Weather Service Plans to issue another statement Sunday evening around 7.