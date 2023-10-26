CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who used to work at a Walmart in Clayton has been arrested after an incident that occurred at the store on Sept. 30.

According to Clayton police, a Walmart customer saw 24-year-old Dillon Van Soles in a dressing room using his cell phone to record the person’s wife as she tried on clothing in an adjacent stall.

Police said the customer confronted Soles and he ran out the back of the store.

Following an investigation, Soles was confirmed to be a Walmart employee, and police said he was fired as soon as he was identified.

On Oct. 17, Clayton Police Department detectives, with assistance from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant at Soles’ residence. He was arrested at his home.

According to court records, Soles is charged with felony secret peeping. He was given a $5,000 bond and made his first court appearance Friday. He’s next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

Police said Soles may have previously been involved in similar type of incidents.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Clayton Police at (919) 553-4611 or the Tip Line at (919) 553-1555.