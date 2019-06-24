Former Johnston County teacher accused of lying about education, arrest record on application

CLEVELAND, N.C. (WNCN) – A former Johnston County teacher faces multiple felony charges related to lying on his job application about his arrest record and degree.

“It’s just a little alarming,” said Nancy Goshorn. “I assumed there were background checks and things like that wouldn’t happen, but I guess sometimes things like that fall through the cracks.”

According to warrants, former Cleveland High School teacher and assistant football coach Torians Adaryll Hughes lied about his education.

Hughes attended Lafayette College, but never received a degree.

Hughes also indicated on his application that he had never been convicted of any violations other than a minor traffic ticket. In reality, he had multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions out of state.

“That’s kind of scary,” said Hughes. “You can’t be too careful — especially with our children.”

Hughes now faces two felony charges of obtaining property by false pretenses from the district.

“The school system takes very seriously the application process for individuals interested in employment. As such, all candidates must complete an online, statewide application to apply for positions available within Johnston County Public Schools. Once recommended, the district employs an outside vendor to perform background checks. The school system works with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction for licensure purposes. Candidates provide reference information through the application process. Human Resources reviews submitted electronic reference forms and also conducts phone interviews to verify work experience and performance.” Johnston County Public Schools spokeswoman Crystal Roberts

Hughes is no longer employed by Johnston County Public Schools. His due in court July 18.