SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Johnston County in April, according to an announcement made Friday.

The reason for the visit, scheduled on April 9, is to support U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd and other candidates, a statement from Trump said.

The event will be held on April 9 in Selma at The Farm at 95, located at 215 Batten Road.

According to the statement, parking and lines will open at 8 a.m. on April 9. Doors won’t open until 2 p.m. A program of speakers will begin at 4 p.m. with Trump delivering remarks at 7 p.m.

Budd, a former U.S. representative, announced in April 2021 that he would run for the Senate seat that was being vacated by Richard Burr, who was retiring. He formally entered the race at the end of February.

His main competition in a crowded GOP field will be former congressional colleague Mark Walker, in addition to former Gov. Pat McCrory.