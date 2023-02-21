CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A former secret service agent now living in Clayton spent more than four years protecting former President Jimmy Carter and his family.

He says working with President Carter was much more than a job, it was the beginning of a lifelong friendship.

During Carter’s term in office, Denny Schlindwein protected his grandchildren.

“The biggest fear for President Carter was the grandkids,” Schlindwein explained.

After Carter’s term in office, Schlindwein’s job was to keep the former president and his family safe at their Georgia home and when traveling.

“Just to watch, to be vigilant, to make sure there weren’t any problems,” he explained. “We actually had a guy come one time, took a cab from Atlanta — he actually had a small sword stuck down his pants. He said he was there to have a duel with the president.”

“We would travel to places in Africa where he was trying to get the dictator overthrown and have a fair election and that was dangerous, one of the most dangerous parts,” Schlindwein added.

There were dangerous moments, but there was also a lot of fun with the former president.

“We’d be sitting around the campfire,” recalled Schlindwein, “He’d walk down and sit around with the guys and hang out.”

Carter even helped Schlindwein build a butcher block for his wife, Sally.

“He was a master carpenter,” Schlindwein noted. “He did almost all the work.”

After Schlindwein’s work with President Carter ended, the families stayed in touch through letters and saw each other when the Carters traveled to the Carolinas.

“When he saw Sally, he’d always say the same thing,” Schlindwein recounted. “‘Sally, do you still have that butcher block?’ “

It’s something he and his wife will always cherish, along with the memories of a man who, they say, worked hard to make the world a better place

“He was concerned with famine; he was concerned with disease; he was concerned with peace,” Schlindwein said. “I feel lucky that we were good friends. I really do.”