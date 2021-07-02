Fourth of July All-American Festival returns to Selma for 1st time after COVID-19 restrictions ease

SELMA N.C. (WNCN) – For the first time in two years, the town of Selma is celebrating the Independence Day holiday weekend in person.

Friday night, the town put on its annual All-American Festival after it was canceled last summer.

“This is the largest event we’ve had during the COVID period,” Selma mayor Cheryl Oliver said. “And I know we’re not totally out of the COVID era, but it’s really good to have people out and about.”

Businesses in the area are seeing the much-needed boost this weekend as well.

The owner of Fat’z Soul Food, Thomas Bodrick, is opening his restaurant in just a few months and was at the event serving up pounds of barbecue.

“It feels good because last year through the pandemic I had to do a lot of to go (food), couldn’t really meet my customers a lot, talk to them, see what they really wanted. Now they’re able to come up, talk to me,” Bodrick said. “It’s just a big 360 turn from what it was last year and I’m grateful.”