Friday nights at Clayton HS are all about Comets football

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Friday nights in Clayton are all about Comet football.

“We are ready to cheer on the Comets,” Clayton High parent Kim Winslow said. “We’ve been waiting all summer. It’s been a tough summer for the football team, as well as Clayton in general.”



The school’s first home game comes after weeks of change.

This includes the resignation of head football coach Hunter Jenks and the reassignment of principal Dr. Bennett Jones. Earlier this week, Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Ross Renfrow also announced his retirement.

“It’s been difficult, because we’re missing our leader,” Winslow said of Jones. “We’re just missing that energy that he brings, and everybody just really wants him back.”

But for parents like Winslow, their minds are on the gridiron.

“We’ve had multiple events recently, where we’ve all been together,” Winslow said. “Here, we’re here for a positive reason. We’re here to cheer on our Comets.”

The same goes for Brian Bobo, who cheered on his son and the rest of the team.

“I think it is kind of a breath of fresh air,” Bobo said. “Sports has a tendency to bring people together. Let’s hope this brings everybody together.”

Winslow told CBS 17 they wanted to do something at the football game Friday for Dr. Jones.

She said Jones asked them not too, telling them he didn’t want to be a distraction and wanted everyone to focus their support on the team.

