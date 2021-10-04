Friends, family mourn slain Clayton woman; great-grandson says ‘I’ll always miss her’

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Family and friends gathered to remember a Clayton grandmother. According to family members, the woman charged with her murder is her own granddaughter.

Monday in the darkness and pouring rain, family and friends gathered to remember 68-year-old Inita Gaither, whom they call “a bright light.”

“One thing I will always remember about my grandmother is just being a fierce passionate person that she is,” said grandson Jordan Williams. “I’ve never seen anyone drop everything they do for their family. She was always family first — she knew how to take care of us, our wants, our needs, our hopes.”

That makes it all the more painful for Williams that the person accused of killing Gaither is her own granddaughter. Camille Singleton was arrested Sunday morning in Georgia. Her 2-year-old son, the subject of an Amber Alert, was found safe with her.

Gaither’s daughter, Robiane Morgan, says she’s “as confused as anyone” about what led to the killing.

“I got the news that my nephew was safe and that she was captured,” said Williams. “I know my family can start trying to heal.”

As they heal, they’re leaning on the community.

The friends, neighbors, and pastors, who cared so deeply for Gaither that they stood in the rain to share tears and memories, promised to support her family, especially 10-year-old Jaylen Kimbrough, Singleton’s son, whom Gaither raised.

“I’ll always miss her. She was always there for me,” he said.

Jaylen wanted to share memories of his great-grandmother, and his great-aunt, who’s now taking care of him, gave him permission.

“She was kind,” Jaylen said, “If anything would happen to me, she would always drop everything and go straight for me.”

Now those who love Gaither hope to carry on her legacy.

“We are family strong,” said Morgan. “We’re going to just continue to lift up our mother the best she’d want us to and keep pressing.”