Fuel tanker and car collide, closing US 70 near I-95 in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash between a car and a fuel tanker tractor-trailer Saturday afternoon has closed U.S. 70 near Interstate 95 near Selma, officials said.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. along U.S. 70 east at JR Road, according to Johnston County authorities. An exit from I-95 to U.S. 70 is also closed.

Several area fire departments have responded to the scene along with EMS units.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is also at the scene. Johnston County Sheriff’s Office deputies are at the scene helping to direct traffic.

Selma police are investigating the crash.

NC DOT officials reported the highway should reopen by 9:10 p.m.