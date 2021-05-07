Fundraiser for Clayton boy with rare type of cancerous brain tumor set for Saturday

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A big effort is underway to help a little boy with a brain tumor – and you can help.

Kaden Sandoval is a second-grader at Riverwood Elementary School in Clayton. He has Stage IV Anaplastic Astrocytoma, a rare type of cancerous brain tumor.

On Saturday, the “Sandoval Strong” event will take place in Clayton to raise money for Kaden’s medical expenses, which include daily trips to Duke Children’s Hospital, and to help in granting a summer full of memories for the Sandoval family.

Everything kicks off Saturday at 8:30 a.m. with a 5K. There will also be a fun run, cornhole tournament, food trucks, live music and a raffle.

The event takes place near Riverwood Elementary off Athletic Club Boulevard.

To learn more about Kaden and Saturday’s event, click here.